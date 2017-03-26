Man seriously injured after hitting light pole, tree - KCTV5

Man seriously injured after hitting light pole, tree

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The car ran into a pole before hitting the tree. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV) The car ran into a pole before hitting the tree. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)
The scene at 51st and Paseo this afternoon. (Credit: Robert Boyd) The scene at 51st and Paseo this afternoon. (Credit: Robert Boyd)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man sustained possibly life-threatening injuries after his car hit a light pole and then a tree on Sunday. 

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters and officers went to the area of 51st and Paseo on a call that said a car had hit a tree. 

When they arrived, they found a black man around the age of 48 trapped inside the car and had to extricate him. 

He was then taken to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. 

According to a witness, the car was traveling northbound on Paseo at a high rate of speed when the car lost control and left the road. The car then hit a light pole, and then slammed sideways into the tree. 

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating.

