Man seriously injured after hitting light pole, tree

The scene at 51st and Paseo this afternoon. (Credit: Robert Boyd)

The car ran into a pole before hitting the tree. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)

A man sustained possibly life-threatening injuries after his car hit a light pole and then a tree on Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters and officers went to the area of 51st and Paseo on a call that said a car had hit a tree.

When they arrived, they found a black man around the age of 48 trapped inside the car and had to extricate him.

He was then taken to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

According to a witness, the car was traveling northbound on Paseo at a high rate of speed when the car lost control and left the road. The car then hit a light pole, and then slammed sideways into the tree.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.