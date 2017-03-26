2 injured in crash on US-69 near College Boulevard - KCTV5

2 injured in crash on US-69 near College Boulevard

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Two people were critically injured in a crash on US-69 Highway just south of College Boulevard on Sunday. 

Overland Park officers went to the area at 12:25 p.m. on a call about a two-vehicle accident. 

It seems that a southbound vehicle crossed the median and hit a northbound vehicle. 

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with injuries. One of them is in critical condition. 

The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit investigated the scene, which meant the highway had to be closed on the northbound side.

The scene was cleared at 5 p.m. and the highway was reopened at that time. 

