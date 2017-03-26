Local boy uses his birthday to help children at St. Jude’s

Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in Eudora.More >
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a man in Eudora.More >
Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates.More >
Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates.More >
A group of generous strangers teamed up to buy a young man in Texas a new car after learning he walked 3 miles to work every day.More >
A group of generous strangers teamed up to buy a young man in Texas a new car after learning he walked 3 miles to work every day.More >
Authorities are seeking additional information regarding a man's murder on the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.More >
Authorities are seeking additional information regarding a man's murder on the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City.More >
Migraine sufferers are turning to an ancient healing art for pain relief. They’re called "ear seeds."More >
Migraine sufferers are turning to an ancient healing art for pain relief. They’re called "ear seeds."More >
A 17-year-old boy high on psychedelic mushrooms has been charged in the death of another teen in the Northland after running him over with his vehicle, according to authorities.More >
A 17-year-old boy high on psychedelic mushrooms has been charged in the death of another teen in the Northland after running him over with his vehicle, according to authorities.More >
An Independence man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday for his actions in the home invasion shooting of a Royals superfan and the death of a teen burglary accomplice. Phillip Kisner, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.More >
An Independence man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday for his actions in the home invasion shooting of a Royals superfan and the death of a teen burglary accomplice. Phillip Kisner, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.More >