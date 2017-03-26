Blue Lives Matter flag ordered removed by Florida home group

ST. JOHN’S COUNTY, FL (WFOX/WJAX/CNN) - A Florida woman has been told to remove a Blue Lives Matter flag from her front yard.

A homeowners association says the flag is breaking the rules. But the family is fighting back.

"If you if you drive by and see that flag, it kind of makes you feel a little bit better that hey there's a family that supports what I'm doing," Gaddie said.

Gaddie says recently his daughter received a letter asking her to remove the flag, saying it doesn't fit the rules and regulations of the homeowners association.

"She called them to ask why and they told her they had received a complaint that it was considered racist and offensive and anti-Black Lives Matter," she said.

Asked to submit a form for permission to fly the flag, she did. Her request was denied.

The management company told a reporter that only American and military flags are allowed to fly in the neighborhood. but other flags are being displayed.

The neighborhood code says no flags will be displayed without approval.

Gaddie wants neighbors to know the flag is only a show of support.

"We've got black officers, Asian officers. We've got every race," he said."I mean for them to say it's racist, blue is not a race. It's the furthest thing from it."

Fighting to keep this flag flying, the family plans to appeal at an association meeting next month.

Copyright 2017 WFOX and WJAX via CNN. All rights reserved.