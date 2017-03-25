Pleasant Hill man killed after vehicle goes off highway in KCMO - KCTV5

Pleasant Hill man killed after vehicle goes off highway in KCMO

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person was killed and another was injured after their vehicle left the highway.

At about 7:45 p.m., police received a call that a single vehicle left northbound 435, just south of Stadium Dr. and rolled over.

Police identified the man killed as William J. Reed, 50, of Pleasant Hill, MO.

Authorities say Reed was driving a gold Mercury Grand Marquis when the vehicle left the interstate and drove down an embankment. While driving down the embankment Reed was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

