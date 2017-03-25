Royals' Danny Duffy named Opening Day starter

Duffy has been named the Royals' Opening Day starter, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's a well-earned honor for Duffy, who is set to begin his seventh season with the Royals. The southpaw had a breakout season in 2016, compiling a 3.51 ERA and a 9.4 K/9 while being used as both a starter and a reliever. After signing a five-year extension this offseason, Duffy's time in the bullpen will likely come to an end as he sees an increase his starter workload.
Our 2017 #OpeningDay starter: @Duff805. ?? #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/TPhXM0zkTe— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 25, 2017
Thanks brother. Stoked! Come see us in kc this year dude. Blessings https://t.co/ldbrfzVG2R— Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 25, 2017
