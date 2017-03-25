Royals' Danny Duffy named Opening Day starter - KCTV5

Royals' Danny Duffy named Opening Day starter

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the fifth inning to the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy delivers in the fifth inning to the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
(CBS SPORTS) -

Duffy has been named the Royals' Opening Day starter, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's a well-earned honor for Duffy, who is set to begin his seventh season with the Royals. The southpaw had a breakout season in 2016, compiling a 3.51 ERA and a 9.4 K/9 while being used as both a starter and a reliever. After signing a five-year extension this offseason, Duffy's time in the bullpen will likely come to an end as he sees an increase his starter workload.

