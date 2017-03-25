1 dead in crash on I-70 at Stadium Drive

The scene of the crash at I-70 and Stadium. (KCTV)

A two-vehicle crash on I-70 at Stadium Drive has left one person dead and two teens in the hospital.

A red Ford was traveling westbound in the first lane on I-70 after getting on the interstate from Blue Ridge cutoff. A green Honda was traveling westbound as well, in the second lane.

A witness said it looked like the Honda was going to change lanes into the third lane, but there was a silver car there. The witness said it looked like the Honda driver jerked the car back into her lane, but went into the first lane instead and hit the Ford.

The vehicles hit the dividing "jersey barriers," the Honda rotating and flipping over into the eastbound lanes and landing on its roof. The Ford stopped moving in the first lane.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The victim has not been identified to the public at this time.

The crash led to the closure of two lanes of westbound I-70 and all lanes of eastbound I-70, bringing traffic to a near standstill all the way back to 40 Highway.

