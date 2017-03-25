Woman dies in overnight crash on I-35

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman died in a crash that happened overnight on I-35.

The crash happened on the interstate at Clare Road in Johnson County just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers with the Gardner Police Department went to the scene of the crash and found that a sedan was driving southbound on the interstate when it rear-ended a semi that was pulled over on the outside shoulder of the road.

The sedan’s driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound I-35 was shut down at Lone Elm Road so officers could investigate.

The woman’s name will not be made public until her family is notified.

