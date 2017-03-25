Independence motorcyclist killed in crash identified

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Independence on Thursday has been identified.

Just after 6:45 p.m., a motorcycle heading westbound on Wilson Road ran into a Ford Explorer that was turning left, northbound, onto Kentucky.

The motorcyclist, identified on Saturday as 38-year-old Matthew Dorn from Independence, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.

The driver of the Explorer was not injured in the crash.

