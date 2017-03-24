Lucas faces Oregon, his hometown team and father's alma mater

Kansas' Frank Mason III (0) and Landen Lucas (33) celebrate a basket against UC Davis in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

We seem to have these stories along KU's road to the Final Four this year...

First it was freshman Josh Jackson facing his buddies and hometown team Michigan State. This time around, it's KU senior Landen Lucas who is facing Oregon, which is not only is his hometown team but also his Dad's alma mater.

"When I was a kid I was a huge Oregon fan," Lucas said. "I wore Oregon Colors every day and my dad played there."

But Lucas is past that phase and now they are the opponent.

"So, as a kid, you want to be like him," he said, "but now I'm all about Kansas."

He said when the brackets came out, he and his dad eyed this potential matchup.

"When we saw they were in our region, we knew it was a possibility," Lucas said. "But like last year, we both fell short of the Final Four, so we didn't want to look too far ahead."

Now he can't wait for the matchup and the moment. He says he won't go in too amped up.

"I hope not," said Lucas. "I'm looking to go into it just like another game. It will be tough as soon as I get out there. I'm looking forward to this and hopefully I can contain it."

Lucas' dad may be battling who he is going to root for tomorrow, but Lucas said he better be a KU fan tomorrow and he can go back to being a Ducks fan on Sunday.

