27-year-old charged with sexually exploiting 16-year-old, possessing child porn

A man has been charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor and felony possession of child pornography following an undercover officer’s prostitution investigation.

Christopher R. Ward, a 27-year-old, was arrested when an officer found him after a 16-year-old agreed to meet with the officer for sex in exchange for money.

On Wednesday around 9:25 p.m., an officer was conducting an undercover prostitution operation in the 7600 block of NW 97th Terrace in Platte County.

The police thought that Ward was involved in sex trafficking of a minor for commercial reasons.

The officer called a female individual, later found to be a 16-year-old girl, who was found on a website commonly used to promote prostitution.

She agreed to meet him at a hotel for sex in exchange for money. While walking through the hotel, she again agreed to the arrangement and then the officer then took her into custody.

Sitting in the passenger seat of the car she drove there was Ward, which the officer noticed when she pulled up initially.

After taking the girl into custody, the officer went and asked Ward to get out of the car and found his phone. Ward said that he was he was her boyfriend and that she had been staying with him at his mother’s house.

The girl was at the hospital with detectives when Ward called her from the Jackson County Jail. She told the detectives he thought she was “snitching” because he was in jail and she was not.

To officers, that implicated him as being involved in the sex trafficking on a minor. He was already being held on an investigation arrest for promoting prostitution.

When officers looked into Ward’s phone, they found nude pictures and nude a video of the 16-year-old on his phone, as well as a photo of her engaging in sexual activity. Officers used a tool and found that the video was recorded with Ward’s phone.

Ward is being held on a $100,000 bond.

