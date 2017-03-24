Downtown restaurants reap the benefits of March Madness

Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead and a vehicle went into a house in the Northland.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
One person is in serious condition following a two-vehicle accident in Olathe early Sunday morning.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A bicyclist has died after crashing in the Tour of Kansas City event.More >
Officials say a house fire that happened on Saturday morning was set on purpose to destroy evidence of a burglary that happened beforehand.More >
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.More >
A backhoe on a flatbed truck hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road, causing closures and traffic issues.More >
