Downtown restaurants reap the benefits of March Madness

The Flying Saucer in the Power and Light District is just one of many sports bars and restaurants scoring big due to the NCAA Tournament in Kansas City.

According to the restaurant's general manager, Derek Owen, he is anticipating business levels to be similar to the Big 12 Championship weekend. He said a lot of preparation is going into making sure they can keep up with the large crowds.

That means they’ve ordered a lot more food and beer than usual.

Owen says he’s been training his staff for two months to be ready for these tournaments and that he’s even had to bring in more people.

“Two or three extra cooks, a couple extra bartenders, and four extra beer goddesses,” Owen said.

Owens said he wishes they had these types of crowds all the time. However, they appreciate the extra business that comes with having the Elite Eight in town.

And with the Elite Eight just one day away, some may be trying your luck to get in on the action from inside the court. If you’re looking to purchase tickets from the Sprint Center, you’re not going to find any there. That’s because they’ve been sold out since last fall.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Sprint Center, Shani Tate, says the face value of their tickets were $250.

Tate said for an all-sessions ticket, which means one seat for all three games, face value was $350.

“With the local hometown teams playing here in Kansas City there’s been a significant amount of demand to purchase tickets. Kansas City was superb at the on-sales so lots of people took advantage and purchased tickets,” Tate said.

Tate said your best bet on snagging tickets to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday is going through the secondary website, StubHub.

After checking prices Friday morning, you can expect to pay $206.50 for a “lowest price” ticket. Their “best value” was $525 each. The “best seats," as well as the most expensive, was $2,250 apiece.

Tate said to keep in mind if you purchase tickets on a secondary website like StubHub, you’re protected against scammers.

Though if you decide to purchase tickets off the street, you’re running a greater risk of being scammed.

