2 adults, 2 kids escape Northland mobile home fire

Two adults and two children escaped a Northland mobile home fire Friday.

Kansas City firefighters were called about 4:15 p.m. to the 8600 block of Northeast 107th Way. This is an area just west of 291-Highway.

When crews arrived on the scene, fire and smoke was showing from the mobile home.

The fire was called under control about 4:35 p.m.

The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and two children who lived there.

