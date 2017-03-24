FBI seeks attempted murder suspect who may be in Kansas City area

Frank Junior Sanchez, 26, is wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County, CO, for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a man on Feb. 21 in Littleton, CO. (FBI)

The FBI is seeking help in locating attempted murder suspect who may be in the Kansas City area.

Frank Junior Sanchez, 26, is wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson County, CO, for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a man on Feb. 21 in Littleton, CO.

Sanchez allegedly shot a man during the commission of a crime.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall and 195 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and acne scars on his face.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, in coordination with the FBI Denver and Kansas City field offices, believe Sanchez may have contacts in the greater Kansas City area.

Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous. If you come in contact with Sanchez, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or their local law enforcement agency. A reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sanchez is available.

