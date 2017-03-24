Police pursuit ends in crash in East KC

The crash happened in the area of 12th and Bennington. (Betsy Webster/KCTV)

A police chase ended with a crash on the eastern side of Kansas City on Friday afternoon.

Police were chasing a homicide suspect when the chase ended in the area of Peery and Fuller, which is a block north and west of 12th and Bennington.

The suspect hit a red car during the chase, but luckily it was parked and no one was inside when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect’s car has since been towed, but it seems the driver simply wiped out in the grass a few houses away after the collision.

The suspect did leave in an ambulance, but police say he had no visible injuries. They say they sent him to the hospital because he was complaining of shortness of breath, which would make sense because police say he took off running for about three blocks before they caught up with him.

As for the man whose parked car was hit, he was somewhat nonchalant about a homicide suspect being chased in the neighborhood.

He said he was mad his car was hit, but was glad police caught the suspect.

