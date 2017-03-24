2 charged with breaking into rural Platte County home

A man and young woman have been charged with breaking into a home in rural Platte County.

Deric R. Wagner, 32, of Platte City and Kerstyn K. Rust, 17, of Platte City, face second-degree burglary charges.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the pair were charged following an investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Department.

According to court documents, deputies responded on a call of possible trespassers in the 2600 block of Second Creek Road on Tuesday. The deputies allegedly found Wagner and Rust inside a home, stealing copper.

Deputies also recovered license plates that had previously been reported as stolen from an address in the 14000 block of Winan Road in Platte County.

“The suspicious activity was called in by a neighbor. Citizens reporting activity that is suspicious or that doesn’t look right is what helps law enforcement do our job. Thanks to the call of a concerned citizen we were able to quickly respond and seek charges against these individuals," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said.

Wagner and Rust are both currently being held at the Platte County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond. If convicted, they each face up to seven years in prison.

