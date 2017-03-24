Westport florist uses empty vases to brighten rooms at metro hospice house

With the shop's excess flowers, they make arrangements that they donate and deliver to Saint Luke's Hospice House. (KCTV5)

Some call Tammy Eldridge a flower expert but she says being a florist is her passion.

Eldridge owns Westport Floral Designs, and she and her workers have been making flower arrangements for every occasion but recently they say people started bringing in unusual donations.

"People have just stopped by and brought me their flower vases," Eldridge said. "I thought it was strange, the first guy that did it, but now I really appreciate it."

That's because she's giving them new life. With the shop's excess flowers, they make arrangements that they donate and deliver to Saint Luke's Hospice House.

"When she told me this was the plan for today, I said count me in," Westport Floral Design worker Kara Lineweber said.

Eldridge's father passed away last year and she says every arrangement she makes is personal for her. Now it's her mission to help ease some of the pain other families may be going through.

"It brings nature in and truly lifts the spirits of our patients and their families," said Linos Leisy, Community Outreach Coordinator at Saint Luke's Hospice House.

What started as a few arrangements has now grown to dozens. Leisy says Tammy brings is much more than just flowers. "When there's sadness it brings a lot of light."

Eldridge says she tries to make her donations monthly.

