Man charged in kidnapping, assault of Raytown man

Authorities in Jackson County have charged a man after he and a group of other individuals broke into the home of another man and beat him.

Christopher Morrow, 25, has been charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.

Police say at about 10:30 p.m. on March 15, Morrow and three other people, two white men and a white woman, entered a man's home through an open front door.

Once inside the group asked the man to sit down on the couch. When he refused they tied him to a chair and began to beat him. The group repeatedly punched, kneed and kicked the man in the face while asking him for personal information and where they could find his money. The group also beat the man in the stomach with a wooden baseball bat.

After three hours, the man was able to escape while the group was outside the home and grab a handgun, left by a member of the group, from a counter top.

The man locked the front door but a member of the group reopened it with keys they had stolen. The man fired multiple shots into the ground and a shot through the screen door as warnings. He then heard his white 2003 Ford Crown Victoria start and pull away from the house. His 1982 Honda Express scooter was also taken from the home.

Police spoke to the man's sister who said she had met Morrow months before the incident. She identified him from a picture on his Facebook page.

Morrow was arrested on Wednesday by Raytown Police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.