Fire guts Shawnee family's home

A Shawnee family has to find a new place to stay after a fire destroyed their home.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday near West 47th Street and Monticello. The two adults and two children inside made it out safely.

Three different fire departments helped to get the fire under control for about an hour.

The Red Cross is now helping the family.

