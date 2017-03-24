Woman sentenced to 19 months in prison for stealing more than $100K in high-end clothing

The Johnson County District Attorney announced Friday that Kelli Jo Bauer, 45, had been sentenced to 19 months in prison. (KCTV5)

An Overland Park woman has received her sentence after being charged with stealing more than $100,000 in high-end clothing.

The Johnson County District Attorney announced Friday that Kelli Jo Bauer, 45, had been sentenced to 19 months in prison and ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution for her crimes.

Prior to her sentencing, Bauer posted bond and was placed under house arrest with GPS and forbidden from going into any retail stores.

Overland Park police began investigating after officers were tipped off that Bauer was advertising the clothing on Facebook swap and shop sites. Bauer said in one post that she had more than 1,000 pieces of clothing from designer brands for sale.

In 2007, Bauer was charged with two counts of felony theft that was dropped to a misdemeanor with a guilty plea in 2008 to criminal deprivation of property. She was again arrested for misdemeanor theft in 2013 and prosecutors obtained a conviction in that case when she pleaded guilty.

