Damage from Overland Park fire estimated to be at least $23M

The massive fire in Overland Park that happened on Monday is estimated to have caused between $23 million to $25 million worth of damage.

The damage to CityPlace alone cost $20 million. The 25 homes that were either damaged or destroyed cost between $3 million and $5 million.

Officials caution that these estimates are based upon damage to the exteriors and the property values. At a later time, insurance adjusters will determine how much the specific losses were.

Overland Park’s priority is shifting from assessing the damages to restoration. City officials have already had an initial meeting with neighborhood leaders. The city plans to reach out to those most affected by the fire to help with restoration and recovery.

Overland Park’s website about the fire and what will happen in its wake can be found here.

