Mecum Auction helps out Turner High School automotive technology program

People who love cars, and supporting local students are in luck this weekend.

Friday kicks off the Mecum Auto Show.

But this year auto show goers will see local high school students working at the show.

Earlier in the week, the car collecting community helped raise $2,500 for Turner High School's automotive technology program.

The teens are working on their own classic cars, which will be displayed in Turner High School's auto auction on April 1.

Mecum Auctions says, with fewer vocational programs available on the high school level, it felt compelled to donate money to Turner to keep its auto program running.

For more than 25 years, Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, has held auctions in Kansas City.

The Turner High School students helping this weekend weren't even born 25 years ago but say they've loved cars as long as they can remember.

“My favorite thing to do is tear down engines. Do all that stuff,” Turner senior Jacob Ogden said. “I plan on going to KCKCC, do their auto tech program, get all my certifications. I want to go to a dealership. You know, work there for a little bit and eventually, down the road, I want to own my own shop.”

“Right now, I plan to attend Pitt State for their nursing and automotive program,” Turner senior Ashley Marrs said.

Earlier in the week, KCTV5 met up with the students for the "Your Classic Ride" event to raise money to keep Turner automotive technology program.

The aim of the program, to train and prepare high schoolers for careers in the automotive industry with hands on experience fixing and restoring cars and getting them "job ready" on day one after high school graduation.

“Our country is in dire need for people that want to work with their hands, you know,” Turner High School Auto Tech instructor Tony Maurer said. “We pushed for a four-year education for so long. A four-year education is still a good thing to get. But our country is in need of skilled workers.”

On Wednesday, at the “Your Classic Ride” event, $1,250 was raised for Turner High School's automotive program, and Mecum Auctions matched that number, bringing Turner’s total to $2,500.

For people who want attend the auction to see the cool cars and meet the kids from Turner High School, tickets are $30 at the door or $20 if bought in advance.

Kids under 12-years-old are free.

The auction takes place on Friday and Saturday.

