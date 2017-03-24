Thunderstorms, possible severe weather heading towards Kansas City area

Early in the afternoon, around the lunch hour, a line of strong storms is expected to develop along and east of the state line. (KCTV5)

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms could be headed for the metro.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is expecting a mostly cloudy, windy and warm Friday. Morning temperatures started in the mid-60s Friday.

Rain showers are expected to develop later in the morning. Any cloud cover and shower activity is expected to play with area temperatures and keep the mercury near 70 degrees during the afternoon.

Early in the afternoon, a line of strong storms is expected to develop along and east of the state line.

"Can't rule out some of these being marginally severe with gusty winds and hail," Teachman said.

Rain is expected to track into central Missouri as the afternoon continues.

Spotty storms are expected to develop in eastern Kansas about 4 p.m. and move into the metro during the evening commute.

These storms could produce hail and gusty winds as well as they cluster together into the early evening.

"Looks like the greatest tornado threat stays out of our region, to the south, as the parent storm system is now tracking farther south," Teachman said.

Showers are expected to linger into part of Saturday. A washout is not expected.

Drier conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon as clouds hold with temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s.

"Sunday looks mostly quiet until after sunset. That's when another system provides us with rain and thunder heading into the Monday morning commute," Teachman said.

Next week, Wednesday and Thursday look unsettled with showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures next week are expected to be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

