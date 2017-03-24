Escaped inmate re-arrested in Johnson County, KS

An escaped Johnson County, KS inmate is back behind bars after escaping in mid-March.

Bailey Marie Allender escaped from a work release center on March 16.

Allender was re-arrested and placed in the Johnson County Jail. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

Authorities say Allender had been placed in the minimum security work release facility since pleading guilty and receiving a 20-month felony drug sentence in February.

