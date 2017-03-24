Escaped inmate re-arrested in Johnson County, KS - KCTV5

Escaped inmate re-arrested in Johnson County, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Bailey Marie Allender escaped from a work release center on March 16. (Johnson County Jail) Bailey Marie Allender escaped from a work release center on March 16. (Johnson County Jail)
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

An escaped Johnson County, KS inmate is back behind bars after escaping in mid-March.

Bailey Marie Allender escaped from a work release center on March 16.

Allender was re-arrested and placed in the Johnson County Jail. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

Authorities say Allender had been placed in the minimum security work release facility since pleading guilty and receiving a 20-month felony drug sentence in February. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.