Riot inside Johnson County, MO Jail squelched without injuries

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A 25-year-old man has been arrested for crimes he committed on May 4, almost two months ago.More >
Keith Loneker, the former Kansas offensive lineman who spent three years in the NFL before becoming a modestly successful actor, died Thursday. He was 46.More >
A backhoe on a flatbed truck hit and damaged a bridge at Highway 169 and Barry Road, causing closures and traffic issues.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
A Kansas City mother, who police say leaped into the Missouri River earlier this month trying to take her own life, is now charged in connection with her 8-year-old son's death.More >
One person has been killed after being hit by an SUV that was going the wrong way on the interstate.More >
A car was found blocks away after it was stolen at gunpoint in Raytown in the area of 87th Street and James A. Reed Road.More >
The Lee's Summit Fire and Police departments are investigating an early morning fire. Early Saturday, the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of SE 11th street. A neighbor and a passer by had noticed smoke coming from the roof and knocked on the door to see if anyone was home. Firefighters entered the home and put out a fire in the living room and kitchen. They searched the home and found no one at home. After their investigati...More >
