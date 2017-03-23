Riot inside Johnson County, MO Jail squelched without injuries

The riot started about 9:20 p.m. when a disturbance was reported in one of the male inmate dormitories. (KCTV5)

Authorities say a riot inside a western Missouri jail pod has been squelched.

Due to swift action of multiple law enforcement agencies, officers quickly brought the incident to a safe and successful conclusion about 11:40 p.m. Thursday without any risk to the public.

The riot started about 9:20 p.m. when a disturbance was reported in one of the male inmate dormitories. A short time later, inmates began trying to force open on of the interior doors in an attempt to escape.

An "all call" was placed to local law enforcement requesting they respond to the jail. A fire was then reported inside the dormitory, resulting in a call to area fire crews.

Authorities say the riot stemmed from an argument over something on television. They say the inmates were already in for the evening and that no officers were at risk when the incident started.

"They were upset over a television show they were watching is my understanding," Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said. "They placed objects over the cameras in the dormitory which did not allow us to see inside the dormitory from the control room, therefore, we had to take action to regain control of the jail."

Forty-two inmates were taken from the dormitory and were transported to the Jackson County Jail. The inmates were being held by the Johnson County Jail due to a contract with the Jackson County Jail.

Over 179 officers from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Warrensburg Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Cass County Sheriff's Office, University of Central Missouri Police department, Knob Noster Police department and the Johnson County Sheriff's office.

Additional agencies such as Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT, Lafayette County SWAT and Jackson County SWAT responded to the riot.

There were no injuries reported to any staff members or inmates during the riot.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says no changes will be made to the jail.

“From our facility here, no there aren’t going to be any changes," Munsterman said. "We've got to fix a number of issues that they vandalized causing the disturbance, or during the disturbance, but nothing major."

The sheriff says the dormitory where the riot started will be shutdown for a number of days until maintenance can get it back up and running.

“We would like to thank all law enforcement agencies who assisted with this incident tonight,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The work that these men and women endure to keep our communities safe is top notch.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has ordered the removal of all Jackson County inmates from the Johnson County Jail pending a full investigation.

“While we are thankful that no one was injured, we are deeply concerned that this incident occurred at all.” White said. “We will not return our inmates to the Johnson County jail until we are certain all operational issues have been adequately addressed.”

Jackson County entered into a memorandum of understanding with Johnson County on last September to house Jackson County inmates during the on-going safety and security upgrades to the Jackson County Detention Center.

