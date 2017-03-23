Reward now $10K for information that helps find KC man’s killer

The authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying who was responsible for the homicide of 66-year-old David L. Lenox.

The shooting happened on Feb. 27, 2017 near 99th and Walnut. He was walking his dog when someone shot and killed him.

The Kansas City Police Department has received tips, but more information is needed.

Family members have added more money to the initial reward. It is now up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or filing of felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.KCcrimestoppers.com. There is also a free mobile app for both iPhones and Android phones called P3TIPS.

Crime Stoppers keeps you anonymous when you submit tips.

