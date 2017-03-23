Increase in visitors for tournament means increase in local spending

The Jayhawks are fighting for a spot in the Elite Eight and thousands of fans are in Kansas City to watch them do battle with Purdue.

Having that many people in KC has proven to be a nice boost for business-owners.

Fans are stocking up whether it's t-shirts, socks or a koozie for their beverage.

Luckily for KU fans, one of Kansas City's favorite t-shirt shops, the Charlie Hustle, has a brand new Jayhawk inspired t-shirt line.

Store managers say the large amount of people in and out of the store is proving that fans can't get enough.

Fan Maddy Huggins drove in from Colorado for the Sweet 16.

She said she couldn't wait to purchase a new shirt to show her Jayhawk pride.

“I just had to come by Charlie Hustle today to get one of the new shirts that they released last week," Huggins said. "I’m super excited that they were able to release a Jayhawk line."

Over at the Rally House in Mission, store manager Jensen Hill said they can’t keep shirts on the shelves.

She said the percentage of Jayhawks shirt sales has increased from last year.

Many fans are purchasing two or three shirts at a time.

Hill said out of every other team, KU has the stronger fan base inside the store.

"They are super dedicated so it really helps out," said Hill, "and that's why my area, my store, has a larger dedication. Because sales per square footage, KU dominates for sure."

Hill said if the Jayhawks advance to the Elite Eight, or even the Final Four and so on, the next round of shirts could be arriving immediately.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.