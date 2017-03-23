Motorcyclist killed in crash in Oak Grove - KCTV5

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Oak Grove

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck at 3rd and Broadway on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

