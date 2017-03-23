Kansas' Roberts apologizes for mammogram comment - KCTV5

Kansas' Roberts apologizes for mammogram comment

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is apologizing for his comment about the possibility the GOP health care bill would ease federal requirements on coverage of basic services like mammograms.
(AP) -

Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas is apologizing for his comment about the possibility the GOP health care bill would ease federal requirements on coverage of basic services like mammograms.

In an interview with a reporter for Talking Points Memo on Thursday, Roberts was asked about potential changes in the health care bill. He said: "I wouldn't want to lose my mammograms."

He later tweeted an apology: "I deeply regret my comments on a very important topic. Mammograms are essential to women's health & I never intended to indicate otherwise."

