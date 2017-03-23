Fans pack College Basketball Experience during NCAA Tournament weekend

Fans from across the country are in Kansas City for the Sweet 16, and for many, the CBE was their first stop. (KCTV5)

When fans step inside the College Basketball Experience they are immersed in one of America’s favorite sports.

Fans come up an elevator where they are met by a coach who prepares them for the big game.

After the coaching, fans walk down the tunnel to a barrage of simulated screaming fans on either side, giving the feeling of entering a real college game.

"I'm working really hard but it’s been a lot of fun, it's really cool and I'm a huge basketball fan, love the game, so I'm pumped to be here," Knoxville, TN native Kylie Russell said.

"Trying to take it all in, looking forward to watching Michigan have a victory tonight," Chicago, IL native Bob Brownrigg said.

Director of marketing Celeste Lupercio says March is their busiest month. They are open every single day and already 10,000 people have made their way onto the court during the busy month.

"You can work up a sweat indeed, you definitely should wear comfortable clothes, comfortable shoes," Lupercio said.

Many came to test their skills and see if they could match up with college ball players.

"You can do anything from a buzzer beater to playing on the main court to dribbling challenges, passing challenges," Lupercio said.

The CBE is also home to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

"So far it's great, we love walking in and seeing the big mural of Michigan, so that was awesome," Brownrigg said.

Fans will be going back and forth between the Sprint Center to playing the game themselves throughout the weekend.

The College Basketball Experience will stay open late Thursday. They usually close at 6 p.m. but will be at staying open until 10 p.m. in an effort to get as many fans through as possible.

