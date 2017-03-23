Sexual assault reported at Raytown Central Middle School

Keith Loneker, the former Kansas offensive lineman who spent three years in the NFL before becoming a modestly successful actor, died Thursday. He was 46.More >
Keith Loneker, the former Kansas offensive lineman who spent three years in the NFL before becoming a modestly successful actor, died Thursday. He was 46.More >
A Kansas City mother, who police say leaped into the Missouri River earlier this month trying to take her own life, is now charged in connection with her 8-year-old son's death.More >
A Kansas City mother, who police say leaped into the Missouri River earlier this month trying to take her own life, is now charged in connection with her 8-year-old son's death.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs might have the loudest fans in the NFL, but apparently, that didn't do anything to help the the team's ranking in a recent study of NFL fans.More >
The Kansas City Chiefs might have the loudest fans in the NFL, but apparently, that didn't do anything to help the the team's ranking in a recent study of NFL fans.More >
Zocalo is one of the several establishments in the Kansas City area that's been cited for violations because of cockroaches.More >
Zocalo is one of the several establishments in the Kansas City area that's been cited for violations because of cockroaches.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.More >
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.More >
One person has been killed after being hit by an SUV that was going the wrong way on the interstate.More >
One person has been killed after being hit by an SUV that was going the wrong way on the interstate.More >