Sexual assault reported at Raytown Central Middle School

Raytown police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted in a school restroom.

The girl said a male student in the 8th grade sexually assaulted her in a restroom at Raytown Central Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received the report on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.