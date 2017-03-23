Sexual assault reported at Raytown Central Middle School - KCTV5

Sexual assault reported at Raytown Central Middle School

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

Raytown police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl reported that she was sexually assaulted in a school restroom. 

The girl said a male student in the 8th grade sexually assaulted her in a restroom at Raytown Central Middle School on Tuesday afternoon. 

Police received the report on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.