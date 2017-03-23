CityPlace developer sets up relief fund for Overland Park fire victims

People watch an eight-alarm fire that began at an apartment complex under construction and than spread to several nearby homes Monday in Overland Park. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The developers of a multi-million dollar apartment building under construction that caught fire and spread to about two dozen homes have donated $50,000 to a newly established fire relief fund.

Fire investigators say the 8-alarm blaze started after a welder accidentally ignited wooden building materials. More than 100 firefighters battled the fire at the CityPlace development on Monday and three were treated for minor injuries.

Twenty-five homes were damaged or destroyed by the fire. A map of the damaged properties can be viewed here.

On Thursday, The Block Development Company announced they have established the Block Cares Fire Relief Fund at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation.

The Kenneth and Lisa Block Philanthropic Foundation made the initial donation to support affected families, firefighters, first responders and the relief agencies that have been instrumental in assisting affected residents with their short-term and long-term needs.

If you would like to contribute to the fund, online donations may be made at www.blockcaresfirerelieffund.com.

For those who prefer to mail a check, please make checks payable to the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, noting the Block Cares Fire Relief Fund on the memo line, and mail to:

Greater Kansas City Community Foundation

1055 Broadway Blvd., Suite 130

Kansas City, MO 64105

The Block Development Company and Block Multifamily Group and their employees are also working with affected families to help with their immediate and future needs.

