Police search for man who broke into KC firefighter's home

Police in Kansas City are searching for a man who broke into the home of one of the city’s firefighters.

Fire officials say the suspect broke into the home of a Kansas City firefighter while the first responder was on duty.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a white male, age 25-30, between 5-foot 5-inches and 5-foot 8-inches tall.

The suspect was believed to be driving a maroon Chevy Tahoe with a light bar.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the suspect are asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

