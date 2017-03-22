Player of the year candidates featured in KU-Purdue Sweet 16 affair

The Purdue Boilermakers have three big guys that are causing a lot of concern for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Player of the year candidate, Caleb Swanigan, is on top of KU's agenda. He’s averaging a double-double.

But senior center Landen Lucas is more than happy to carry the load.

Smiling in the locker room, he said he is eager and looking forward to the match up.

“He’s an all around big guy who can do a lot of things," Lucas said. "But like I said, I look forward to the match-up and it’s exciting for me.”

Lucas and Swanigan will be going at it.

With so much size inside, that mean's KU's guard play will be critical.

“Coach (Bill Self) tells us a lot that speed beats size and we are going to take advantage of their size, secure the ball off the rebound and run before they can get set up," said Frank Mason III, KU's own player of the year candidate.

Members of the Purdue squad said KU will be the fastest team they will play this season.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.