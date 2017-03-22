Kansas City Power & Light District prepares for big night with Sweet 16

Right now, the blockades are up, the school flags are flying and they’re ready for some basketball. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Power & Light District is prepping for a big day Thursday with all the fans in town for the NCAA Tournament.

And with University of Kansas playing, they're expecting quite a crowd of folks who don't have tickets but have plenty of enthusiasm.

KC Live! knows all about throwing a party for basketball. They packed them in for the Big 12 Tournament two weeks ago, but the next few days are taking it to a new level.

"We've done the first round before, which is a lot more schools, but there's not quite as much on the line," said Jason Bradley, KC Live! Stage Manager. "So with this - a chance to go to the Final Four - I anticipate quite a bit more rowdy crowd but in a good way."

The goal, to make KC Live! feel just like being across the street at the Sprint Center.

“So our idea is if you're not watching the game, not one of the fortunate ones to get into the game, we want that atmosphere to feel the exact same over here,” Bradley said.

The beer carts are out, taps ready to go. The stage is set. They have boxes of toss-out giveaways, like basketball orange stress balls.

"And obviously with the high-pressure steaks going on here for these games, everyone needs one of these no matter what fan you are," Bradley said.

Like at the Big 12 event, police will have a beefed up presence in uniform and plain clothes. They warn not to leave valuables in plain sight and "if you see something, say something."

A Northland family wanted an out-of-town visitor to see the setup on Wednesday but said they'll be skipping the expected crowd of 25,000 here on Thursday

"I think it would be great, but I'm going to stay home and drink a beer where it's a lot less expensive," said Phil Lawler.

This is the first time since the Power & Light District opened that they’ve hosted games this late in the tournament, something they’re very excited about.

KC Live! opens at 11 a.m. The event is free and all ages until 9 p.m. when it's 21-plus.

Pep rally schedule:

Oregon- 4:10-4:30 p.m.

Michigan - 4:35-4:55 p.m.

Kansas - 5-5:20 p.m.

Purdue - 5:25-5:45 p.m.

Thursday game schedule:

7 Michigan v 3 Oregon - 6:09 p.m.

4 Purdue v 1 Kansas - 8:39 p.m.

