KU's managers a key to success on the road

They are 16-3 in their games away from Allen Fieldhouse and 3-1 in the Sprint Center this season. (KCTV5)

The Kansas Jayhawks are in Kansas City for the Sweet 16.

They are 16-3 in their games away from Allen Fieldhouse and 3-1 in the Sprint Center this season.

What makes them so successful on the road might have as much to do with what’s behind the scenes as on the court.

The KU Managers are the ones you see behind the bench every game. It might be a thankless job, but they’re just as much a part of this team as anyone else.

“Really we don’t have any kind of job description. We just make the coaches' lives easier, laundry, a trip to the airport, assisting with drills, anything," Chip said.

The pace picks up in the NCAA tournament, but having the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 right here in Kansas City makes things a lot easier on them.

"Being at The Sprint Center is really nice because we work here a lot," said Emma. "Big 12 tournament and different games. We are in our comfort zone, plus it’s nice to be around a home crowd. It’s going to be rocking.”

This group of managers is the backbone of this team and even the players are thankful they keep everything in order.

Both managers are natives of Kansas City.

They get here an hour before the team gets here every game to make sure the locker room is set up and every thing is ready to go.

What you don’t see is just as important for these Jayhawks successful routine as what you do.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.