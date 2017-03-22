Dog left blind after shot in face with shotgun

The 3-year-old boxer named JoJo had been missing from her home near Excelsior Springs for two weeks. (Scott Poore/Facebook)

A dog had her eye removed at a Leawood veterinary clinic after someone shot her in the face with a shotgun.

The 3-year-old boxer named JoJo had been missing from her home near Excelsior Springs for two weeks. Her family says the dog took off with her brother and mother - as they often did - but JoJo didn't come back.

Someone found her on the side of the road, starving and badly injured. That's when Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission took over caring for JoJo and getting her the medical attention she needed to survive.

It was through a post on Facebook the family was finally reunited with their dog Wednesday. It was an emotional reunion they never thought would happen.

"She just didn't come back. We started worrying. We put a post on Facebook ... my sister-in-law helped me," Jessica Jay said. "I'm sickened that somebody did this to my dog. I'm disappointed in myself."

JoJo's family is unable to pay for the surgery she needs, so Unleashed is footing the bill.

If you'd like to help the rescue group with their expenses, click here. In the meantime, the family will be contacting police to help figure out who did this to their dog.

