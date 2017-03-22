Man charged following death of two boys in Kansas City wreck

An Independence man has been charged with manslaughter and child endangerment in the March 17 vehicular accident that resulted in the deaths of two children. (KCTV5)

An Independence man has been charged with manslaughter and child endangerment in the March 17 vehicular accident that resulted in the deaths of two children.

Brian K. Moyer, 42, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of the accident.

His license was also allegedly suspended, according to court records.

The wreck happened last Friday at East 12th Street and Ewing Avenue.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was driving between 70 - 100 miles per hour on 12th Street when it left the road and struck a utility pole.

The vehicle flipped and landed in the yard of a private residence.

The two boys, 6 and 10 years old, were ejected. Moyer was also ejected from the car.

An investigation indicated Moyer's vehicle was involved in an earlier hit-and-run at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue.

Police believe seat belts or safety restraints were not used.

A $200,000 bond has been requested.

