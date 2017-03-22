Damage assessment continues after Overland Park fire deemed accidental

Over 3 million gallons of water were used, while 50 fire trucks and 200 firefighters were on scene working to control the fire. (KCTV5)

The City of Overland Park is continuing to do damage assessments 48 hours after a massive fired damaged an apartment complex and 25 homes on Monday.

Over 3 million gallons of water were used, while 50 fire trucks and 200 firefighters were on scene working to control the fire.

The city is now approaching residents who have dealt with damage to ensure they’re getting connected with the right people to move forward.

“We want everybody back in their homes as expeditiously as possible,” said Sean Reilly of Overland Park. “Now, for some, it’s not going to be for six months - maybe a year, especially if it’s a brand new home. It takes time to do that.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.