Motorcyclist killed in Northland crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Northland crash Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 10 a.m. to the two-vehicle wreck near Antioch Road and Pence Avenue.

Investigators said a black Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Antioch Road. Witnesses say the motorcycle was speeding.

Just before Pence Avenue, a dark gray BMW SUV was traveling north on Antioch Road and was in the left turn lane to turn into the Planet Fitness parking lot.

The BMW turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was unable to stop and drove into the right side of the BMW SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was not injured in the collision.

