Police looking for man in connection to south Kansas City burglary

Investigators believe the man is between 25-30 years old and 5'5" - 5'8" in height. (Kansas City police) Investigators believe the man is between 25-30 years old and 5'5" - 5'8" in height. (Kansas City police)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a person of interest in a crime. 

Police say the person pictured is a subject of interest in connection to a recent residential burglary in south Kansas City. 

Investigators believe the man is between 25-30 years old and 5'5" - 5'8" in height.

If you have information about this crime, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

