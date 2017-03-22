Police looking for man in connection to south Kansas City burglary

Investigators believe the man is between 25-30 years old and 5'5" - 5'8" in height. (Kansas City police)

The Kansas City Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a person of interest in a crime.

Police say the person pictured is a subject of interest in connection to a recent residential burglary in south Kansas City.

Investigators believe the man is between 25-30 years old and 5'5" - 5'8" in height.

If you have information about this crime, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

