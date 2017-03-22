Kansas City man charged in double homicide, assault on Blue Parkway

Robert J. Townsend, 30, faces two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. (Jackson County Jail)

A Kansas City man has been charged in Monday's double homicide and assault on Blue Parkway.

Robert J. Townsend, 30, faces two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police found the assault victim in the lobby of the Relax Inn. He told police he had been shot in a car down the street and others inside the vehicle had been shot.

Police found the vehicle down a hill in a heavy wooded ditch off Blue Parkway. The victims, Marquis A. Clark and Shakeisha D. Urassa, were found dead inside the vehicle.

Townsend told police he had been in the minivan with four other people when he stated he shot inside the vehicle after hearing shots.

Police found no evidence that any shots were fired into the vehicle from the outside.

