KCPD Police Chief Darryl Forte will retire with city owing him nearly $500,000

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte will retire from the Kansas City Police Department on May 20.

He will walk away from his job with the city owing him nearly $500,000, according to the department.

Two years ago, KCTV5 News reported that Forte had accumulated hundreds of hours of comp time that would be paid when he retired.

On Wednesday, KCTV5 requested updated figures. The police department said Forte has more than 2,500 hours of comp time accumulated. He also has 1,585 hours of vacation time and more than 5,400 hours of sick time.

After KCTV5's story ran, Forte defended the practice and said the comp time accumulated over many years because he rarely took time off.

Forte served six years at the post. He was the city’s first African-American chief of police.

In his announcement, he did not say why he is leaving the department. The announcement caught some city leaders off guard.

“While it was quick and in that way it was surprising, this is certainly something I respect," councilman Quinton Lucas said. "We look forward to having more conversations about the future of the Kansas City Police Department.”

In a written statement, fellow councilman Jermaine Reed said “I commend Chief Forte on his distinguished career on the police force and being the first African-American to serve as Chief of Police…he served the City of Kansas City with integrity and I applaud his leadership."

Kansas City Mayor Sly James, in a statement, said he enjoyed working with Forte.

“I have enjoyed the working relationship we’ve maintained and I will always consider him a friend,” James said.

"Chief Forte's leadership has been very valuable to our city. I have enjoyed the working relationship we've maintained and I will always consider him a friend.



I am sure that the Board of Police Commissioners will fashion a process to find a new Chief, and I'm committed to finding the best person in the country to lead the department. However, it's imperative that we understand that public safety has to be a community commitment. Moving forward, I think it's important we remember that each resident is an active participant in addressing crime and violence."

