Vandal targets more than 16 businesses in downtown Overland Park

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is described as a white Ford Ranger extended cab, missing the front hood. (Overland Park Police)

Police officials say shots were fired into more than 16 businesses and some residential homes in the downtown area. (Overland Park Police)

More than a dozen small businesses in Overland Park are picking up the pieces Wednesday afternoon after someone sprayed them with a BB or pellet gun.

The overnight vandal hit more than 16 businesses near 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive. Several places had whole window panes taken out, and police now have surveillance pictures they want the community to see to help catch the person responsible.

The glass front door to the Dragon Inn was still shattered by late afternoon. At the Culinary Center of Overland Park, they filled two 5-gallon buckets with shattered glass.

Some of the windows have already been boarded up or replaced. Some have just been taped up to keep cracked glass from breaking until professionals can get out to replace them.

Police are calling the behavior petty but the crime a felony because the damage totals more than $27,000.

"I don't think the person who did this knew the effect that they have on the business. They are relatively small businesses and they are tight on cash and we understand that. When you do something like this it's senseless," Officer John Lacy said.

A city camera caught images of this pickup. Police believe the shots came from a white Ford Ranger extended cab missing its front hood. It appears to have silver bed rails along the top and possibly a black cover.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case. The case has been forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney's office.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 895-6300.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.