Maysville teacher accused of sexual misconduct faces 20 felonies

Rodney Thomas, 39, of Cameron, was charged Tuesday in DeKalb County with 20 felonies, including statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student. (Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail)

A suspended northwest Missouri teacher has been charged with sexual misconduct with 10 teenage students.

Rodney Thomas, 39, of Cameron, was charged Tuesday in DeKalb County with 20 felonies, including statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Thomas was suspended from teaching seventh- and eighth-grade math and coaching wrestling for the Maysville School District. The school district found out about the investigation on Feb. 1 and immediately put Thomas on administrative leave. The sheriff's office began investigating when the district called last month with concerns.

Court documents say the alleged victims ranged in age from 13 to 17.

According to court records, Thomas is accused of trying to groom some female students, complimenting their body or touching them inappropriately. Other victims claim he sodomized them - or tried to - and touched their breasts and genitals.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred starting in 2014, with many of them on school property.

According to the probable cause statement from authorities, all the alleged victims are female.

The first victim is 17 years old. She said Thomas would make comments about how her jeans made her butt look good, and he would often talk to her about sex and his sexual dreams involving her. Later, she said he began to touch her breasts and genitals. He’s also accused of trying to sodomize her.

Victim 2, now 15 years old, said that when she was in eighth grade, Thomas touched her vaginal area outside her clothes while he was helping her with a math problem. She said there were multiple occasions when he would touch her lower back near her butt and try to guide her in certain directions. According to court documents, Thomas is accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with her.

Victim 3, who is 13 years old, reported to investigators that Thomas had touched her by rubbing her back, playing with her hair, and grabbing her around the waist. She said, at one point, Thomas reached his hand up her shirt, touching the skin below her breasts.

Victim 4, 14 years old, said Thomas would comment on her jeans, use his finger to trace the logos printed on the jeans, and pull her around on the rear belt loop of the jeans.

The fifth victim listed in the probable cause statement is 13 years old. She said Thomas put his hand on her shoulder and moved it down toward her breasts. She said she moved away from him when he did this.

Victim 6, 15 years old, said during her eight grade year, Thomas touched her butt while she was getting down from a ladder. She told investigators, during that same day, Thomas stared at her butt and said, “You are going to get me fired.”

She said Thomas would grab the back of her pants and pull them out, letting them snap back on her body.

Victim 7, 14 years old, told investigators, during eighth grade, Thomas would wrap his arm around her waist, comment on how nice her pants looked on her, and pinch the upper part of her leg.

Victim 8, age 13, said Thomas grabbed her around the waist and pulled her closer to him when she went to his desk to ask for help with a math problem.

The ninth victim, who is 13 years old, told investigators Thomas grabbed her around the hip to pull her close while she was asking for help with a math problem. She said she pulled away from him, but Thomas told her if she wanted help with math, she’d have to get closer.

Victim 10, age 14, said Thomas rubbed her lower back with his hand during class, making her feel uncomfortable.

Superintendent Robert Smith says he’s deeply disturbed by the allegations.

“It’s hard for me to put an organized thought together. It’s just really kind of mind blowing that something like this has happened, someone that I’ve known for seven years and thought that I trusted, and it just kind of turns your world upside down,” Smith said.

Smith says his number one goal is to keep his students safe, and if this is true, he can’t help but feel guilty that it happened at his school.

“Ever since we found out about the accusations, those us of who have known have been very concerned about what we may have missed and what we didn’t see,” said Smith.

The Maysville School District issued the following statement Wednesday:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.