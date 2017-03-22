Additional tickets go on sale for Garth Brooks shows in Kansas City

For the first time in 10 years, The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood is coming to Kansas City. (AP)

Garth Brooks is set for seven shows at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Over 115,000 tickets have been sold and tickets are still selling. Click here to purchase. These shows will be the final shows on the world tour for Kansas and Missouri.

The concerts will be:

May 5 at 7 p.m.

May 6 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 12 at 7 p.m.

May 13 7:30 p.m.

Additional tickets for the concerts will be made available by the Sprint Center at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The last time Brooks came to Kansas City was in 2007, a month after the Sprint Center opened.

Brooks recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for a fifth time - a first for any artist.

