Additional tickets go on sale for Garth Brooks shows in Kansas City

Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
KCK police are investigating after a life-threatening shooting occurred at 1st and Walker.More >
Police are investigating and one person is in custody after someone was assaulted and a body was found in a house on Friday night.More >
Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting that happened on Saturday night.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere.More >
An Oklahoma father carried out an elaborate sting to catch an alleged sexual predator who he said was targeting his 15-year-old daughter.More >
Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area.More >
A former Olathe South teacher and coach, 42-year-old Michael J. Jasiczek, has been charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
A man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint and had feces on his hands while damaging cars – all while completely or partially naked – has been charged.More >
