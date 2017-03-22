KCMO boil advisory cancelled

KC Water will sample and test the tap water in the area to ensure water quality and safety. (AP)

KC Water has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for customers, who may have experienced low water pressure due to a water main break.

The area impacted included homes and businesses within E 47th Street on the north, Blue Parkway on the south, Coal Mine Road on the west, and Interstate 435 on the east. In addition, along Ozark Road, from Eastern Avenue east to Sycamore Avenue, and on the 4700 Block of Eastern Avenue.

