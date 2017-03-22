KCMO boil advisory cancelled

KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.More >
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with child pornography after prosecutors say he gave a 7-year-old girl a pack of gum to pose for nude photos.More >
On Wednesday, you saw surveillance video of a terrifying attack on a Waldo couple sitting on their porch. On Thursday, the man who was pistol whipped spoke only to KCTV5.More >
On Wednesday, you saw surveillance video of a terrifying attack on a Waldo couple sitting on their porch. On Thursday, the man who was pistol whipped spoke only to KCTV5.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have charged a man and a woman with felony drug trafficking. Billy Gerhardt, 32, and Amie Doss, 32, have each been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs.More >
Authorities in Kansas City have charged a man and a woman with felony drug trafficking. Billy Gerhardt, 32, and Amie Doss, 32, have each been charged with second-degree trafficking drugs.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
Police have swarmed a neighborhood at 35th and Prospect in Kansas City.More >
Police have swarmed a neighborhood at 35th and Prospect in Kansas City.More >