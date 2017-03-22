Neighborhoods reopen after Overland Park apartment fire

Authorities are making sure no one who doesn’t belong in the neighborhood is able to come in, and that the homes stay safe. (KCTV5)

Police are still patrolling neighborhoods affected by Monday’s massive apartment complex fire.

Authorities are making sure no one who doesn’t belong in the neighborhood is able to come in, and that the homes stay safe.

Streets in these neighborhoods will start to reopen Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, 40 local, state and federal investigators scoured this neighborhood talking with witnesses and with people living there to paint a picture of the fire.

Each individual fire had to be investigated separately.

Twenty-five homes in this neighborhood were damaged, many past restoring and that means some families will be without a home for at least six months.

The area surrounding the apartment complex, where the fire broke out, was quiet Wednesday morning.

Officials are still working to determine the structural integrity of one of the buildings, the other was burnt to the ground.

On Wednesday, officials will be making sure residents can get back to some sort of normalcy, they will also be working to determine who will be liable for all of this.

