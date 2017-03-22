Group home fire sends 6 to hospital in Overland Park

Fire officials say a majority of the fire damage was contained to the back of the home and in the kitchen and basement. (KCTV5)

An early morning fire at a metro group home sent five people to the hospital Wednesday.

The fire started about midnight at a residential group home for people with disabilities in the 14100 block of Parkhill Street.

Six people were inside the house when it caught fire.

Kim Vacarro lives across the street and woke up to the sounds of sirens.

She says she was concerned about a fire breaking out at her neighbor's home because of who moved in almost two years ago.

"A couple owns it. They don't live there. There is five young men with special needs whose parents pay for them to stay there," Vaccaro said.

Firefighters had to rescue two men who were on the second floor. The other four made it out safely.

Vacarro and her husband helped care for the men until paramedics arrived.

"At that point, we were just trying to get everyone warm because they were all over the lawn," Vaccaro said.

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition and another 22-year-old man is in serious but stable condition. Three others were treated at the hospital and then released.

Fire officials say a majority of the fire damage was contained to the back of the home and in the kitchen and basement. They believe those areas are where the fire started.

Crews battled the flames for nearly 30 minutes before the fire was declared under control.

The city of Overland Park has declared the home not safe for anyone to live in.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

