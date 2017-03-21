iPad is changing life of a special needs child in a huge way

For some special needs children, an iPad and the apps on it can make a huge difference in their lives. That is the case for a Kansas City boy named Jeremiah. (KCTV5)

That is the case for a Kansas City boy named Jeremiah.

The 10-year-old loves his iPad and his mom, Tanisha Waters, says he is already an expert.

“We never taught him,” Waters said. “He was given this iPad and he is maneuvering it and working it like he has been using an iPad for years.”

Jeremiah’s protective big sister has seen her brother progress.

“On one of his apps it’s an Elmo ABC app, and he's been trying to trace the letters of the ABC’s and match the colors,” Sanaya Grant said.

When Jeremiah was a baby, his mom knew something was off.

“As a mother, I knew that something was different when he was about 3 or 4 months old,” Waters said.

A neurologist even said that Jeremiah would probably never walk. He was eventually diagnosed with Autism and walked at age four.

“Even though he can't talk, and he's autistic, it doesn't mean that he's different anyway from you and me,” his sister said.

A few months ago, Waters heard about “Variety, The Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City” when she saw a story on KCTV5.

The story was about 6th grader Ryan Jones, who communicated with his iPad. The family applied for a grant with Variety, and the iPad was paid for.

“For this organization to be giving our child something, it was just the most phenomenal feeling in the world,” Waters said.

The hope is that Jeremiah will one day be able to communicate with his iPad.

To learn more about Variety, go to: http://varietykc.org/about/

